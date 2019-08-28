Breaking News
Dave Hansen is stepping down as Virginia Beach's city manager

Police charge suspect after man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect has been charged after a shooting in Norfolk left another man seriously injured.

Booking photo of Ray D. Williams provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

Norfolk police said officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue, in the Norview area of the city, around 8 p.m.

A man found at the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said officers arrested 36-year-old Ray D. Williams and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

