VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Animal lovers hoping to spend quality time with an adoptable dog outside of a shelter can now do so with a new initiative from the Virginia Beach SPCA.

The VBSPCA just launched the new "Beach Buddies" program to give adoptable dogs some quality time out of the shelter with the help of the public. For a $10 donation fee, the program will allow residents to take one of the VBSPCA’s resident canines out and about for a few hours.

The program is aimed to give the dogs a much-needed break from the stressful shelter environment.

All Beach Buddies program participants will need to pre-register online.