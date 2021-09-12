Police: One man dead after shooting on Norcova Ave. in Norfolk; person of interest in custody

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have a person of interest in custody after a man was fatally shot Sunday evening in the Foxhall neighborhood of Norfolk.

According to police, dispatchers received a call around 6:55 p.m. for a gunshot victim 1400 block of Norcova Avenue.

Police are continuing to investigate.

