Police: One man dead after shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk; suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one man was fatally shot Friday morning in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood in Norfolk.
According to police, dispatchers received a call around 3:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim inside of a residence in the 700 block of A Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Torey Lane suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
After a police investigation, Tyree O. Jones, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
The incident was determined to be domestic-related.
