Police: One injured following Thursday morning stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Thursday morning in the Kensington neighborhood of Norfolk.
According to dispatch, the incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of W. 26th Street and Hampton Boulevard.
The man went to Norfolk General for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.
No other details in the case have been released, including suspect information.
Those with information regarding this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
