Crash at the corner of 35th Street and Llewellyn Avenue. (WAVY photo/Adrienne Mayfield)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are at the scene of a vehicle crash at the corner of 35th Street and Llewellyn Avenue.

Norfolk dispatchers say there are injuries resulting from the crash, which was called in at 7:37 p.m., but they are not life-threatening.

In the crash, a vehicle ended up on lawn of a house at the intersection. An image from the scene shows the car involved, but it’s unclear whether or not the car hit the house.

