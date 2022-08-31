NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A police officer was injured following a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday evening.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 9:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue. Officials confirmed that one officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The officer’s family has been notified regarding the shooting.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as the incident remains active.

According to live report from the scene as of 10:40 p.m., there are at least 12 police vehicles at the intersection of Ballentine Boulevard and Davis Street. A forensic unit is also at the scene.

Police have blocked off much of the roadways surrounding the scene including Peterson Street and Hanbury Street.

WAVY Photo – Michelle Wolf

WAVY Photo – Michelle Wolf

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.