1  of  2
Live Now
Trump addresses nation after Iraq missile strikes Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Police: Norfolk man solicited sex acts from investigator he thought was 14-year-old girl

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man thought he was soliciting a 14-year-old girl for sexual acts, police say, but it was actually an undercover investigator.

25-year-old Sean O’Leary, of Bay Head Drive in Virginia Beach, was arrested this week in Ocean View by Norfolk police.

Police say O’Leary had been sharing sexual explicit photos and proposing sex acts multiple times with the undercover officer from November 2019 until the day of his arrest.

He’s been charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 and three counts of solicitation of a minor under the age of 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories