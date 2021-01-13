Norfolk man charged in shooting of 1-month-old, 4 adults in August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have charged a 20-year-old man who they say shot a 1-month-old child and four adults last summer.

Police announced Wednesday that Kimahni L. Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm after an investigation.

The shooting happened on August 25, 2020, around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road, police say. The child had life-threatening injuries and three men and one woman were also taken to the hospital.

So far, detectives haven’t released any other details, including the motive.

Lankford was already being held at the Norfolk City Jail in an unrelated case, and will continue to be held without bond, police say.

“We have a human being that has barely been on this earth for 30 days and they are already a statistic of gun violence. what a horrible first impression of what life can be like in this world,” Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said this summer after the shooting. “Unfortunately, in some cases, it appears that the community has become desensitized to this type of shooting. Just three months ago, Hampton Roads, our nation, countries around the world joined together for mostly peaceful protests to highlight police reform, community policing and disparities that exponentially affect Black and brown people.”

He asked for more support for youth mentorship and education in response to the shooting.