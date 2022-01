NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was charged after police say he accidentally shot himself in the hand Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4 p.m. for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. The wound to the hand wasn’t life-threatening.

Police charged 72-year-old David Halla with reckless use of a firearm after a preliminary investigation. No other details were shared in a press release.