NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a residence on the 2400 block of Blueberry Road in Norfolk.

On September 25 around 8:30 p.m., a homeowner spotted a man inside his residence. He said the man pointed a gun at him when he tried to enter.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is on the loose. If you know anything about this incident or recognize this vehicle, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.