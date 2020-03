Photo of Jacob W. Newman courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Norfolk have located missing 9-year-old Jacob W. Newman.

He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Baychester Avenue.

The Police Department tweeted that Newman was found just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

#Update. Jacob Newman has been found safe in #NorfolkVA. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/zI51P6uZ2Q — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 8, 2020

