Police need help identifying person possibly involved in armed burglary of Lamberts Point home in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying a person who broke into a home in Lamberts Point in Norfolk.

Just after noon on August 6, police responded to the 1300 block of West 43rd Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found that the subject had already fled from the scene. The victims reported to police that a man had entered the home and taken items before leaving.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage from a 7-Eleven in Suffolk of the person believed to be involved.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Latest News