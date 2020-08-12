Police need help identifying person possibly involved in armed burglary of Lamberts Point home in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying a person who broke into a home in Lamberts Point in Norfolk.
Just after noon on August 6, police responded to the 1300 block of West 43rd Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress.
When officers arrived, they found that the subject had already fled from the scene. The victims reported to police that a man had entered the home and taken items before leaving.
There were no injuries reported during this incident.
During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage from a 7-Eleven in Suffolk of the person believed to be involved.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.
