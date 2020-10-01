Police need help identifying 2 people taking ‘casino-style gaming machine’ from store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are working to identify two men involved in a commercial burglary early Sunday morning.    

On Sept. 27, police responded to the JR Market convenience store located at 3601 East Ocean View Avenue for a report of a burglary. 

Surveillance footage shows two men entering the JR Market convenience store around 4:45 a.m. The video shows them forcibly removing a casino-style gaming machine.

The two men were seen leaving in a Chevrolet Equinox. Surveillance video of the two men can be watched here.

This is the second incident in September in which a machine like this has been taken from a convenience store. According to Norfolk Police, a man entered the 7-Eleven in the 8400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 18 around 6 a.m. and stole a similar machine. An NPD incident report valued the machine at about $3,000.

Anyone who recognizes either of the individuals or has information about this commercial burglary is asked to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or using the P3Tips mobile app.

