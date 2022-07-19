NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say there are multiple victims following a shooting in Norfolk late Tuesday evening.

There is still limited information however, police confirmed the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue around 10:25 p.m.

Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries and a woman sustained non life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the shooting.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.