NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are now seeking the public’s help in identifying men accused of stealing several cars from car dealerships across the city.

Police say at least 3 men have targeted six car dealerships throughout the city since May 3 which has resulted in the thefts of four vehicles.

Car Thefts, June 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Norfolk Police)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.