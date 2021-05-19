Police: Men broke into store and stole items at Janaf Shopping Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after they say two men broke into a store at Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk and stole some items.

Norfolk Police say officers got the call for the burglary around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday regarding a commercial burglary at the All-Star Sports store inside the shopping center.

When officers got to the scene, they found that the store had been broken into and the men seen in the video above took a bag of items before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.