Police: Man trespasses on Spirit of Norfolk, breaks items on deck

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they arrested a man Friday morning for allegedly trespassing onto the Spirit of Norfolk ship and breaking items.

Conor Bowman, 27, of Liverpool, was arrested Friday and charged with felony destruction of property and misdemeanor trespassing.

Police were called to the 200 block of Waterside Drive around 6:30 a.m. Friday for a suspicious situation, police public information officer Daniel Hudson wrote in an email.

The caller said a person was on the ship breaking items on the top deck.

Police arrived to find Bowman allegedly on the top deck of the ship.

He was taken into custody without incident, Hudson said.

Bowman’s next court date is Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.

