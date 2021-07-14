Police: Dog fell off balcony at Hague Towers in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after they say a dog fell off a balcony at the Hague Towers on Monday night.

Police have released few details in the case but say they responded to an animal protection call around 5;15 p.m. at the building in the 300 block of W. Brambleton Avenue and found that the dog was dead.

Officers issued a criminal summons to Gaganpreet Singh, 44, of Virginia Beach, for cruelty to animals.

Police in a release said the dog “fell” off the balcony, but 10 On Your Side has reached out to police to get clarification of the events, due to the man being criminally charged.