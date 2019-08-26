Police: Man shot on Northampton Boulevard in Norfolk dies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man found shot near Norfolk’s Ikea store died over the weekend.

Norfolk police said in a news release officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of Ikea way shortly after 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said responding officers found 21-year-old Jaylen G. McEachin suffering from a gunshot wound nearby in the 6000 block of Northampton Boulevard. McEachin was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where later died.

Detectives have classified the case as a homicide, but have not released information about a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

