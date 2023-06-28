NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man was brought to a local hospital by Norfolk Fire-Rescue after being shot Tuesday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for a gunshot victim came in around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Mahone Ave. Before officers could get to the scene, the victim was dropped off at a nearby fire station.

Police say Norfolk Fire-Rescue then transported to man to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.