Police: Man shot, injured on Christmas Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man was shot and injured on Christmas Day.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim, Norfolk Police Sgt. William Pickering said.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be not life-threatening.

Police have not released additional information on any suspects or circumstances related to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.