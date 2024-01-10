NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody after experiencing a mental health crisis and barricading himself on Chesapeake Boulevard on Jan. 9, officials said.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the 6200 block of Chesapeake Boulevard around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, they determined the man was experiencing a mental health crisis, officials said.

As a result, the Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Operations Team responded to the scene, and, following a period of negotiations, the man was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.