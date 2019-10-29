Live Now
Police: Man purchased 5 vehicles using stolen credit card

Norfolk

Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking the public’s help in search of a Chesapeake man who authorities say made big purchases using a stolen credit card.

On April 11, 2019, the City of Norfolk Towing and Recovery conducted an abandoned auto auction at a facility in the area of Lance Road.

During the auction, reports say 27-year-old Chesapeake resident Jamar Warren placed bids and purchased five vehicles using a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

