NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are looking for a man they believe is behind several robberies in the city.

So far, they say he’s robbed these stores in the past four months:

Jan. 18: Dollar General at 3550 Chesapeake Boulevard

April 1: 7-Eleven at 325 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

April 12: Dollar Tree at 2330 Azalea Garden Road

Surveillance photos show him wearing the same hoodie in two of the robberies.

Norfolk police say this man has robbed at least three different stores in the past four months (Courtesy of NPD)

Police asked anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.