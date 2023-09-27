NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, Sept. 26, around 11:20 p.m.

The police arrived on 853 N. Military Highway to find a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have persons of interest in custody, but nobody has been labeled a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.