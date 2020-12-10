Police: Man injured, ‘persons of interest’ detained after shooting near Wawa in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say “persons of interest” have been detained in connection with a shooting that left a man with injures Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 12:55 p.m. for the incident near Wawa in the 700 block of N. Newtown Road. Police say the victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police also said that they are still looking for possible additional suspects that may be involved.

This is a breaking news story.

