Police: Man injured, ‘persons of interest’ detained after shooting near Wawa in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say “persons of interest” have been detained in connection with a shooting that left a man with injures Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded just after 12:55 p.m. for the incident near Wawa in the 700 block of N. Newtown Road. Police say the victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police also said that they are still looking for possible additional suspects that may be involved.
This is a breaking news story.