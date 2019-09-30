Police: Man found dead in the backyard of Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man’s body was found in the backyard of a Norfolk home Friday evening.

Police responded to the 300 block of 35th Street after a call came in about a body being discovered in the backyard of a home around 8 p.m. on Friday.

When first responders got to the scene, they found 58-year-old Aaron L. Jones whom medics pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have classified Jones’ death as undetermined.

This is an open investigation. No further information have been released at the moment.

