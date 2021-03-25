Police: Water rescue conducted after man drove himself off of ramp in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A water rescue was conducted after police in Norfolk say a man drove himself off a ramp Thursday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 5:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Mayflower Road in Norfolk regarding a vehicle in the water.

Police confirmed that the driver, a still-unidentified man, is not in distress following the incident and that he “should be pulled out soon.”

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding this incident.

Photo Courtesy – Jane Alvarez-Wertz

