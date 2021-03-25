Police: Water rescue conducted after man drove himself off of ramp in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A water rescue was conducted after police in Norfolk say a man drove himself off a ramp Thursday afternoon.
According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 5:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Mayflower Road in Norfolk regarding a vehicle in the water.
Police confirmed that the driver, a still-unidentified man, is not in distress following the incident and that he “should be pulled out soon.”
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding this incident.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.