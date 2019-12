NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man died in a shooting on E. Princess Anne Road Wednesday night.

Police say they are currently investigating the shooting, which happened in the 5000 block and was called in around 10:15 p.m.

A man was found deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

