Police: Man detained after woman injured in Norfolk stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was detained after a woman was injured in a stabbing Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

Norfolk police stated on Twitter that officers responded to the 7400 block of Fenner Street for a stabbing around 9:50 a.m.

The woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a laceration. Her injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether the man is facing charges. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.