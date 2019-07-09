Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Police: Man detained after woman injured in Norfolk stabbing

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was detained after a woman was injured in a stabbing Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

Norfolk police stated on Twitter that officers responded to the 7400 block of Fenner Street for a stabbing around 9:50 a.m.

The woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a laceration. Her injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether the man is facing charges. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10