Police: Man charged after shooting at Norview Food Lion on Fourth of July

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody after a shooting at a Food Lion on the Fourth of July.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the store at 6206 N. Military Highway, police say.

Two men had been in an altercation when the victim, a 24-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet. The injury did not require medical treatment.

The suspect, 32-year-old Deionte L. Morse, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, and shooting during commission of a felony.

He’s being held at the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.