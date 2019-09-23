Police: Man charged after incidentally shooting woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was charged over the weekend after he incidentally shot a woman in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said 21-year-old Damon S. Keene is charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

The charge stems from a Saturday incident where he and a woman were inside a home in the 1400 block of Gabriel Drive on Saturday, police said.

Police said Keene tried to take his gun out of his pocket and fired the weapon, incidentally striking the woman.

Keene fled the scene before officers arrived, but returned later and was interviewed by detectives. Keene was formally charged on Sunday, police said.