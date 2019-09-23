Police: Man caught on camera cashing counterfeit check worth over $1,200

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives are looking to identify a person seen in a surveillance photo cashing a check worth over $1,200 using someone else’s banking account information.

Norfolk police said a news release Friday the man cashed a fraudulent check around 3 p.m. on June 22 at a local bank. Police did not name the bank branch in the news release.

A surveillance photo provided by police shows the man suspected of the crime wearing a white shirt and silver watch on his left arm, along with tattoos.

The photo also shows a person in the passenger seat leaned back with headphones on.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.