NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Norfolk man is accused of carjacking two people and shooting a woman’s car in an attempted carjacking this week at the MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk.

Norfolk police confirmed the incidents on Wednesday, saying Amari D. James has been arrested and charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of shooting at a moving vehicle, three counts of use of a firearm and three counts of wearing a mask in the commission of a felony.

He’s being held in the Norfolk City Jail with without bond.

Police say the first incident happened on Monday around 4:35 p.m. in the South Parking Garage. When officers arrived, the victim said a man armed with a gun demanded his vehicle. The victim complied and no injuries were reported.

There was also an attempted carjacking that night around 10:15 p.m. in the North Parking Garage, police say. The victim said she was approached by a man with a gun but was able to drive away. During the incident the suspect shot the victim’s vehicle but no injuries were reported.

The second carjacking happened Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. inside a parking garage at the mall. The victim complied after an armed man demanded his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

No other details have been shared in the case. This is the second high-profile case involving violence at the downtown Norfolk mall this year. Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed one person and injured two others there back in April.