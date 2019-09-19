Police: Man armed with box cutter robbed 2 Norfolk businesses

Booking photo of Marvin Hibbler provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 53-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly robbing two businesses in the Norfolk area while being armed with a box cutter.

Norfolk police said the robberies happened at an ABC store on Tidewater Drive Monday afternoon and at a 7-Eleven at 1200 Monticello Avenue the following day.

In each case, Marvin Hibbler was armed with a box cutter when he stole items from the stores. Hibbler also made threatens to employees at the ABC store, police said.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police arrested Hibbler Tuesday and charge him with two counts of robbery. The 53-year-old is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.