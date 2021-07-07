Police looking for missing 85-year-old Norfolk man with cognitive impairment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon, authorities issued a senior alert for a missing 85-year-old man from Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, Pacific Romeo was last seen leaving his house on Glenroie Ave. in Norfolk on Tuesday morning at 8:00.

Romeo is described as a white male who is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair. He weighs 135 pounds.

Officials say he might be wearing a pink and white short sleeve striped shirt and khaki pants. Romeo also might be driving a red 2011 Nissan Sentra with Virginia plates JKU7584.

Authorities say he suffers from dementia and requires oxygen for a health condition. It is believed that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.