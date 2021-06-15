Police looking for missing 23-year-old man last seen early Tuesday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are seeking community members’ help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.
Police say 23-year-old Joseph C. Tilden was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on June 15 in the 3400 block of Verdun Avenue.
Tilden is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he may have a history of mental illness which may put him in danger.
If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.
