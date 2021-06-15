Police looking for missing 23-year-old man last seen early Tuesday morning in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are seeking community members’ help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Police say 23-year-old Joseph C. Tilden was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on June 15 in the 3400 block of Verdun Avenue.

Tilden is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he may have a history of mental illness which may put him in danger.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email list

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10