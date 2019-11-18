Police: Knife-wielding suspect robs Family Dollar in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are now investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed late Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 618 E. little Creek Road around 5:40 Saturday afternoon.

Initial investigation reported a man entering the store armed with a knife and demanded money from the employee.

The employee complied and the suspect was able to flee on foot before police arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.