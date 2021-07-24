Police issue Senior Alert for missing Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing Norfolk man.

According to police, Richard Thompson, 69, was last seen in the 400 block of Dundaff Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Thompson was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He has a lazy eye and normally wears an eye patch, however, officials say they believe he did not bring it with him.

#SeniorAlert. Detectives need help finding a missing Norfolk man. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/e0uiVGQU48 pic.twitter.com/asIkm1dGj5 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 24, 2021

Officials say Thompson suffers from Dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.