NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say a gunshot victim walked into Bon Secours Depaul Medical Center early Wednesday.

Dispatch said they received the call just before 5 a.m. for a person that walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

There are no details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or where the victim was shot.

