Police investigating undetermined death on Montana Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are now investigating after a man was found seriously injured overnight and later died at a local hospital.

According to Norfolk Police, officers responded to a call regarding a man found lying in the street near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, they found the man, later identified as 31-year-old Evan D. Harris, “suffering from serious injuries.”

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police investigate undetermined death on Montana Avenue. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/IIqPUYPeaa pic.twitter.com/JceswdBEtB — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 21, 2021

Harris was sent to Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of his death.

There is no further information at this time.