Police investigating undetermined death of Chesapeake woman on E. Little Creek Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are now investigating the undetermined death of a woman in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, officers responded to the 700 block of E. Little Creek Road just before 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a report of a person in the roadway.

When police got to the scene, they found an unresponsive woman later identified as Chesapeake resident Angela R. Joyner.

Police say Joyner was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she later succumbed to those injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause of death.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.