Police investigating undetermined death after man’s body pulled from water on E. Indian River Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are now investigating an undetermined death after a man’s body was pulled from the water Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers along with members of Norfolk Fire & Rescue were sent to the 400 block of E. Indian River Road for a possible water rescue.

When they got to the scene, authorities found an unresponsive man who had been pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently being investigated as an undetermined death.

Officials say the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.