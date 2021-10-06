Police investigating undetermined death after body found in water near Granby Street Bridge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an undetermined death after a man’s body was found in the water Wednesday morning near the Granby Street Bridge.

Police say the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. Police responded to the 4200 block of Granby Street and recovered the man’s body from the water.

No foul play is expected at this time, police say.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

