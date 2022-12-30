NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a triple shooting Friday night in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of E. 25th Street.

Police say two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women victims is said to be in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.