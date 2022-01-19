Police investigating stabbing incident on Herbert Collins Way in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person has been sent to the hospital following a stabbing incident in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the stabbing came in just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Herbert Collins Way.

Officials confirmed that one person has been sent to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.