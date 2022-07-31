NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.

10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss says Norfolk Police Forensics is on the scene and officers are also canvassing the neighborhood.

Norfolk Police Dispatch tell 10 On Your Side there was a shooting on Manson St. off of Wilson Rd. The call came at 9:05. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/bQMZIEUQKX — Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) August 1, 2022

No other information has been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

