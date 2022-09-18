NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One man is dead and another man is seriously injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Norfolk.
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Creamer Road. Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
No further information has been released The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.