NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday evening.
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
No other details have been released at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
